UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Livestock Dept Produces Calves With Embryo Transfer Technology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 09:20 PM

Livestock dept produces calves with embryo transfer technology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Livestock department has achieved a milestone through producing calves with the help of embryo transfer technology.

According to official sources here on Monday, Livestock Secretary Captain (R) Saqib Zafar said that the department experts had obtained calves from Sahiwal cows using embryo transfer technology.

He said, "It is a great achievement and a good sign for protection of local breeds and for boosting livestock production."He said that experts of Veterinary University Lahore and Livestock Research Institute Okara deserved appreciation in this regard.

This achievement would prove to be helpful for Prime Minister Imran Khan's programme aimed at food self sufficiency, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Punjab Sahiwal Okara From

Recent Stories

Aldar unveils AED 500m re-development plan to rede ..

41 minutes ago

UAE supports Syrian people with USD 30 million at ..

1 hour ago

Senate of the Philippines expresses gratitude to M ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Executive Council discusses Ajman’s 2020 s ..

2 hours ago

President Pakistan People's Party Women's wing Far ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.