Livestock dept produces calves with embryo transfer technology

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Livestock department has achieved a milestone through producing calves with the help of embryo transfer technology.

According to official sources here on Monday, Livestock Secretary Captain (R) Saqib Zafar said that the department experts had obtained calves from Sahiwal cows using embryo transfer technology.

He said, "It is a great achievement and a good sign for protection of local breeds and for boosting livestock production."He said that experts of Veterinary University Lahore and Livestock Research Institute Okara deserved appreciation in this regard.

This achievement would prove to be helpful for Prime Minister Imran Khan's programme aimed at food self sufficiency, he added.