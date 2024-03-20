- Home
- Pakistan
- Livestock dept provides best services delivery to promote milk, meat production: Director Dr Ashraf
Livestock Dept Provides Best Services Delivery To Promote Milk, Meat Production: Director Dr Ashraf
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Director Livestock Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that livestock department's teams were visiting cattle farmers' doors to vaccinate cattle and impart guidance and awareness about different disease.
He said this while visiting Jalalpur Pirwala Office, here on Wednesday.
Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Akhtar informed briefed him about the vaccination and awareness raising programme. Director Dr Ashraf, however, expressed satisfaction on best delivery services.
He urged cattle farmers to contact the department's officials in case of any emergency situation and the officials will respond promptly. The services delivery will remain continue round the clock, he added. On this occasion, he also planted a tree in line with spring plantation.
Recent Stories
Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM
Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah
SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM directs formulation of constitutional, legal amendments package for judicial reforms10 minutes ago
-
ACE team arrests PO10 minutes ago
-
Safety, Halal food authority’s team conduct operations10 minutes ago
-
CTD apprehends street criminal in intensive operation10 minutes ago
-
70 power thieves arrested in Sargodha10 minutes ago
-
NBF initiates schemes to promote book reading culture10 minutes ago
-
CM orders launching App, call service for civic services provision20 minutes ago
-
12 colliers died, 8 safely rescued in Haranai’s mine collapse incident20 minutes ago
-
PM announces zero tolerance against power thieves, tax evaders30 minutes ago
-
12 colliers died, 8 safely rescued in Harani’s mine collapse incident30 minutes ago
-
70 pc Ramazan Nigehban package distributed in DG Khan40 minutes ago
-
Shaza, PTA chairman discuss 5G spectrum auction40 minutes ago