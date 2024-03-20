Open Menu

Livestock Dept Provides Best Services Delivery To Promote Milk, Meat Production: Director Dr Ashraf

Published March 20, 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Director Livestock Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that livestock department's teams were visiting cattle farmers' doors to vaccinate cattle and impart guidance and awareness about different disease.

He said this while visiting Jalalpur Pirwala Office, here on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Akhtar informed briefed him about the vaccination and awareness raising programme. Director Dr Ashraf, however, expressed satisfaction on best delivery services.

He urged cattle farmers to contact the department's officials in case of any emergency situation and the officials will respond promptly. The services delivery will remain continue round the clock, he added. On this occasion, he also planted a tree in line with spring plantation.

