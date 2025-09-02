Livestock dept provides relief to flood affected areas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Livestock Department in Sargodha has intensified its relief efforts in flood-affected areas,with three active flood relief camps operational in Luxeen (Talib Wala),Halalpur and Mudh Ranajha.

According to the livestock spokesperson on Tuesday,these camps were providing critical support to affected livestock and farmers.

Livestock Director,Dr Arif Sultan said that the department has vaccinated a total of 56,100 animals across the three camps and treated 9,764 animals,adding that over 12,540 kilograms of fodder and 2,000 kilograms of silage have been distributed to support affected livestock.

He said that seven mobile veterinary dispensaries,staffed by 112 personnel were providing doorstep services to farmers,including vaccination,treatment and fodder distribution via customized motorcycles.

The Director said that the department's teams were working around the clock to provide relief to affected farmers and their livestock."The department is committed to providing all possible support to flood-affected farmers and their livestock",Dr Arif Sultan concluded.