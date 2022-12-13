UrduPoint.com

Livestock Dept Register 8,480 Calves Across Division

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Livestock dept register 8,480 calves across division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The livestock department registered 8,480 calves during the fourth and last phase of registration process across the division under "'Save the calf / Calf Fattening Scheme" to increase meat production in the province.

Livestock Director Dr Haider Ali Khan on Tuesday said that after completion of registration process, the veterinary staff was recording weight of registered calves after 15 days to ascertain their health, besides provision of free vaccination, medicine and other treatments.

He said that 4,230 calves had been registered under 'Save the Calf' schemes across the division.

1780 were registered in district Faisalabad, 610 in Toba Tek Singh, 1150 in Jhang, and 690 in Chiniot. The department held 415 training sessions for the farmer in all the four districts in which 2828 livestock farmers participated.

He further said that under "Calf Fattening Scheme" 4,250 calves including 1775 in Faisalabad, 625 in Toba Tek Singh, 1150 in Jhang and 700 in Chiniot had been registered.

He said that three-members monitoring teams were constituted in the division for monitoring of the registered calves according to the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh All Weight

Recent Stories

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

46 minutes ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

2 hours ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

2 hours ago
 Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing ..

Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

2 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb ..

Vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb Camera System and a Trendy St ..

2 hours ago
 Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most aff ..

Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most affected Sindh Districts

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.