Livestock dept register 8,480 calves across division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The livestock department registered 8,480 calves during the fourth and last phase of registration process across the division under "'Save the calf / Calf Fattening Scheme" to increase meat production in the province.

Livestock Director Dr Haider Ali Khan on Tuesday said that after completion of registration process, the veterinary staff was recording weight of registered calves after 15 days to ascertain their health, besides provision of free vaccination, medicine and other treatments.

He said that 4,230 calves had been registered under 'Save the Calf' schemes across the division.

1780 were registered in district Faisalabad, 610 in Toba Tek Singh, 1150 in Jhang, and 690 in Chiniot. The department held 415 training sessions for the farmer in all the four districts in which 2828 livestock farmers participated.

He further said that under "Calf Fattening Scheme" 4,250 calves including 1775 in Faisalabad, 625 in Toba Tek Singh, 1150 in Jhang and 700 in Chiniot had been registered.

He said that three-members monitoring teams were constituted in the division for monitoring of the registered calves according to the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures).