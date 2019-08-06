Livestock dept sets up 15 vet camps at sacrificial animals sales points

The Livestock department has set up 15 veterinary camps at sale points of sacrificial animals to avert any suspected Congo virus issue in the city

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Livestock department has set up 15 veterinary camps at sale points of sacrificial animals to avert any suspected Congo virus issue in the city.

In addition to it, five mobile veterinary dispensaries were also functional to create awareness among citizens about treatment of animals and ways of preserving their hides.

Additional Director Livestock Dr. Muhammad Tariq said this while paying visit to different sales points at Chobara, Fatehpur and Karor Lal Esan on Tuesday.

He informed that five camps have been set up at five animal markets in the district while another five camps at temporary sales points of sacrificial animals.

He stated that expert staff has also been deputed at mobile dispensaries.