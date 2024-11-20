Open Menu

Livestock Dept Sets Up Facilitation Desk For Livestock Cards

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Livestock dept sets up facilitation desk for livestock cards

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The livestock department has set up facilitation desks in all tehsils

of Faisalabad division to facilitate farmers for CM Livestock cards

registration.

Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar said here Wednesday

that credentials provided by farmers were being verified after which

they would be issued livestock cards.

He said that third party validation of registered farmers by the urban

unit was ongoing across the division.

The registrations of feed vendors at tehsils level was also being

completed, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad All

Recent Stories

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

56 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

2 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

5 hours ago
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

14 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

14 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

14 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

14 hours ago
 Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

14 hours ago
 U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educat ..

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan