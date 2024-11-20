Livestock dept sets up facilitation desk for livestock cards

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The livestock department has set up facilitation desks in all tehsils

of Faisalabad division to facilitate farmers for CM Livestock cards

registration.

Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar said here Wednesday

that credentials provided by farmers were being verified after which

they would be issued livestock cards.

He said that third party validation of registered farmers by the urban

unit was ongoing across the division.

The registrations of feed vendors at tehsils level was also being

completed, he added.