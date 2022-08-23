Livestock dept sets up medical camp for cattle

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The district livestock department has set up a medical camp in the flood relief camp to treat and vaccinate the animals against different epidemic diseases.

Apart from vaccination against epidemic diseases, various medicines for the treatment of many animals were being provided at the medical camp.

The availability of medicines has been ensured at the camp so that the difficulties and sufferings faced by the people in traveling far areas for cattle's treatment could be resolved and to provide maximum relief to the flood victims.

Similarly, other relief operations for the flood victims were also underway and in this regard, food packages, tents and other goods were being distributed among the flood affectees.