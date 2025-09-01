Livestock Dept Sets Up Mobile Vet Hospitals
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi, the Livestock Department has launched the distribution of silage among farmers in flood-affected areas to ensure a steady supply of fodder for their animals.
According to a spokesperson for the Livestock Department, mobile veterinary hospitals have also been established in the affected localities to provide medical treatment and vaccinations for sick or injured animals.
This initiative is part of the ongoing relief efforts and aims to safeguard farmers’ livelihoods by protecting their livestock and maintaining an uninterrupted fodder supply during the crisis.
