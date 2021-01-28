UrduPoint.com
Livestock Dept Starts Cattle Vaccination Drive In Ghotki

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:21 PM

Livestock dept starts cattle vaccination drive in Ghotki

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A cattle vaccination drive Thursday started in Ghotki district after receiving a number of complaints.

The livestock officials set up camps at weekly cattle markets and distributed medicines in villages among the farmers to protect their animals from the diseases.

The officials said the livestock teams also held meetings with farmers in various areas to get firsthand information about the diseases.

The livestock department also held a special spray in the villages and weekly cattle markets.

They said the department carried out spray of the viruses which were usually transferred from cattle to human beings.

The officials claimed that the weekly camps produced good results as a number of farmers approached the district livestock department for consultation about cattle diseases and also got medicines.

The livestock teams asked the people if they had any issue about the treatment of their animals, they should contact the office freely.

