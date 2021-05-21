Livestock dept starts cattle vaccination drive in Chichawatni

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Livestock and Dairy Development Department teams have launched vaccination campaign to protect animals from infectious diseases.

Talking to the media on Friday, Livestock Deputy Director Dr Rafaqat Ali, said that livestock farmers should cooperate with the teams visiting their homes to vaccinate their cattle-heads.

In addition, farmers can also get vaccinated their animals by contacting their respective veterinary hospital.

He said that the staff of the Livestock Department was going door-to-door in every union council of Chichawatni tehsil to vaccinate cattle and also provide information to farmers to protect them from deadly diseases.