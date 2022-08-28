Livestock dept starts dengue surveillance at dairy farms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The Livestock Department has started dengue surveillance activities at dairy farms, offices and sheds of animals across the province.

According to official sources here on Sunday, surveillance had been initiated as per the directions of the Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Malik Bhulla.

The secretary said, "Protection of lives of people is highly important for us and cooperation of people is also vital to control the spread of dengue."Malik Bhulla said that standard operating procedures should be implemented in letter and spirit to stay safe from dengue.