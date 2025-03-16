Livestock Dept starts tree plantation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The livestock department has commenced a large-scale tree planting campaign in all veterinary institutions across Faisalabad division.

Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar inaugurated the drive by planting saplings at various veterinary institutions and said that livestock officials would take active part in the campaign and ensure maximum plantation of three at veterinary hospital and dispensaries.

He highlighted the importance of tree plantation and said that trees play a crucial role in beautifying the environment and providing fresh oxygen.

He said that Pakistan needs extensive tree plantation efforts to combat global warming and rising temperatures. Extreme heat adversely affects livestock productivity. Therefore afforestation is imperative for ensuring well-being of the human as well as livestock, he added.

Dr. Badar informed that the plantation drive is being carried out vigorously across all veterinary institutions in the division. This effort would help in promoting environmental stability and enhancing livestock productivity which would reciprocally benefit the farmers and livestock owners, he added.