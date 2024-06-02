Open Menu

Livestock Dept Suggests Proper Housing, Nutritional Management Of Sacrificial Animals

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Livestock Dept suggests proper housing, nutritional management of sacrificial animals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Livestock Department urged citizens to take special care of sacrificial animals regarding housing and nutritional management especially during on-going heat wave.

In the lead-up to Eid ul Azha, Deputy Director Livestock Department, Dr. Jamshaid shared some useful suggestions for proper housing and nutritional management.

Dr. Jamshaid underscored the importance of providing high-quality feed and ample water to ensure the animals' optimal health and nourishment.

He advocated for clean, spacious, and well-ventilated shelters, stressing the need for a comfortable and hygienic living environment for the animals.

Regular health checks and consultation with veterinarians are of paramount importance, said Dr Jamshaid adding that the citizens should consult with vet-experts in case of any issue.

The DD added that the animals should have adequate rest and were not subjected to undue stress or exhaustion.

He also suggested gentle and humane handling to animals.

"The citizens must avoid any mistreatment. Maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the animals' living area is crucial to prevent the onset of diseases," he stressed.

"Uninterrupted access to fresh water is essential to meet the animals' hydration needs, while overcrowding shall also be avoided to allow them to move freely and comfortably," said Dr Jamshaid.

In addition to these tips, Dr. Jamshaid suggested selection of healthy animals from reputable farms. The citizens should also seek consultation of the experts in that regard.

