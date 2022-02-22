UrduPoint.com

Livestock Dept Takes Initiative Of "Baithhak" With Cattle Farmers At Village Level

Published February 22, 2022

Livestock Dept takes initiative of "Baithhak" with cattle farmers at village level

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Livestock Department launched an initiative of arranging "Baithhak" (sitting session) at every village to guide and impart training to cattle farmers in order to enhance production of meat and milk.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Akhtar stated that the initiative was launched to facilitate the cattle farmers.

He added that all stakeholders in business of cattle were part of the sitting sessions, being introduced at village level.

The experts will guide cattle rearers. Similarly, the matters pertaining to milk and meat supply chain would also be discussed in the Baithak, he noted.

The step was taken to alleviate poverty in rural areas of the region, he remarked. The useful sitting session would also help address issues of the farmers.

