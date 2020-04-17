Livestock dept to distribute 2000 poultry units

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Livestock department will distribute 2000 poultry units in all the four districts of the division till end of this April

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Livestock department will distribute 2000 poultry units in all the four districts of the division till end of this April.

In this connection, 200 poultry units were distributed in district Faisalabad here Friday.

Director Livestock Dr Mahmood Akhtar said that 500 poultry units each in three districts including Faisalabad, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh would be distributed on subsidized rates.

He said that in district Jhang, poultry units would be given on April 18.

He further said that schedule had been chalked out for distribution of 00 units in tehsil Samundri, 62 in Chak Jhumra, 68 in Tandlianwala and 70 in Jarranwala.