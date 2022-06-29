Livestock dept to distribute 90 poultry units on July 7

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Director Livestock Dr Zakir Ali on Wednesday said that 90 poultry units of cockerels will be distributed among citizens in the district on July 7, 2022.

The poultry units would be disbursed at three tehsils of the district including Vehari, Burewala and Mailsi as each unit includes 12 cockerels.

In addition, 300 poultry units will be distributed on July 29, 2022 and each unit includes (5 chickens + one cockerel).

Applications for acquisition of poultry units could be submitted seven days before the distribution of poultry units and application forms could be obtained and submitted at deputy director livestock office of concerned tehsil.

He further said that the Livestock department was committed to promote the government's domestic poultry scheme as economic development of poultry and cattle breeders was top priority. He urged the poultry farmers to get benefit from government poultry scheme.