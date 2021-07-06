UrduPoint.com
Livestock Dept To Set Up Camp At Temporary Cattle Markets: Director Livestock

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The livestock department will set up its camp at temporary cattle markets which will be functional in the third week of the current month for sale & purchase of sacrificial animals at different points across the division.

Director Livestock Dr Ashfaq Ahmed Anjum said here Tuesday that the department's staff would remain present at the camps to check and stop bringing ill and weak animals to the markets.

He said that coronavirus was not completely eliminated so the citizens should follow all precautionary measures during sale & purchase of animals,adding that children and elders should avoid cattle markets.

He said that anti-germs spray would be ensured at animals,besides their special screening for safety from Congo virus.

He said that livestock helpline 9211-08000 will remain active round the clock for tele-medicine of animals and other emergencies.

