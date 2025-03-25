Livestock dept urges fight against ticks to protect lives

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Akhtar said on Tuesday the ongoing week from March 25 to 31 was being observed as “Tick Prevention Week” to raise awareness about the harmful effects of ticks and to promote preventive measures against tick-borne diseases affecting both humans and animals.

According to veterinary expert Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar, ticks act as carriers of various diseases and pose serious threats to livestock and public health. In animals, they were responsible for causing deadly illnesses such as glandular skin infections, fever due to swollen lymph nodes, and red water disease, while in humans, serious diseases like Congo fever and Lyme disease are commonly linked to tick bites.

This awareness week was first observed in the United Kingdom in 2011, following a noticeable rise in Lyme disease cases. The aim is not only to educate people about the dangers associated with ticks but also to encourage effective strategies to prevent their spread, especially in rural and livestock-rearing areas.

Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar emphasized the importance of cleanliness in farms, noting that ticks often breed in animal waste like dung and urine.

He advised farmers to prevent accumulation of such waste and to fill cracks in farm walls and mangers where ticks may hide. He also recommended regular checks on animals for tick infestations, routine spraying of tick-repellent solutions, vaccination of affected animals, and the use of lime in barns as preventive steps.

For human safety, Dr. Jamshaid advised the use of gloves and tick-repellent lotions while handling animals. He also urged caution during slaughtering to avoid exposure to infected blood. Wearing light-colored clothing can help in the early detection of ticks, and any visible ticks on the body or clothes should be removed and destroyed immediately. Full-sleeved clothing and socks can provide an additional layer of protection, especially for people working closely with animals.

As the weather warms up and tick activity increases, awareness and timely preventive action can significantly reduce the risk of tick-borne diseases. The observance of tick prevention week serves as a reminder that both human and animal health are closely connected and that proactive care is essential.