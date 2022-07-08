Livestock dept urges masses to protect animal hides

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :The livestock department urged masses to apply all preventive measures to protect hides of sacrificial animals in order to maintain quality of the hides.

In this connection, an awareness seminar was held at deputy director livestock office Jalalpur Pirwala regarding the protection of hides of sacrificial animals in which local butchers and different caretakers of mosques were participated.

Addressing the seminar, Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshid Akhter urged caretaker of mosques to train people regarding protection of hides of sacrificial animals.

He asked people to hire services of a skilled and experienced butcher for animal sacrifice. He said that there should not be a minor cut on animal hides and asked them not to put hides in shopping bag or plastic bag after removal of hide.

Dr Jamshaid suggested people to apply salt on hide and store at ventilated place in order protect quality. He asked people to donate the hides to deserving people immediately so it could be processed in time.

He said that protection of sacrificial animals hide was a national duty as it would help an important role in boosting country's economy.