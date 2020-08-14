Livestock dept vaccinate 0.4 million animals in Tharparkar

Livestock department mobile teams had vaccinated around 0.4 million animals in different Tehsils of district Tharparkar where livestock is considered as main source of livelihood for local population

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Livestock department mobile teams had vaccinated around 0.4 million animals in different Tehsils of district Tharparkar where livestock is considered as main source of livelihood for local population.

Additional Director livestock, Dr.

Nobat Khan Khoso in a statement issued here Thursday said mobile teams of the department were visiting different areas of the district on daily basis for vaccination and treatment of livestock to protect them from seasonal diseases, he added.

He informed that 3,91,505 animals vaccinated, 3090 sick animals were treated while 68091 animals had been drenched so far.