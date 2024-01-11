Livestock dept vaccinated over 14000 animals against virus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The livestock department gearing up for vaccination and treatment of animals due to cold weather conditions.

Additional Director Livestock Dr Nizamuddin said that animals were being affected due to weather changes.

He urged the cattle rears to make special warm rooms for the cattle adding that the departmental staff gave information to the cattle farmers about the preventive measures along with the treatment of the animals at their doorsteps.

Livestock teams arrived in the areas, especially in Taman Qaisrani's Mauza Nilohar, Mauza Khaliro, Mauza Tahlidan and adjacent areas to treat the virus in animals, but no virus of this type was found.

He said that according to the report of the team in-charge Dr. Saleem Qaisrani, most of the small animals were suffering from cough, and fever due to severe cold and only a few small animals have died.

More than 14,000 animals were vaccinated against the virus there and cattle farmers could contact them in case of any emergency as teams were present.

He said that the PPR virus was not found there and only the animals are getting sick due to the severe cold weather.

APP/hus-sak