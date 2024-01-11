Open Menu

Livestock Dept Vaccinated Over 14000 Animals Against Virus

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Livestock dept vaccinated over 14000 animals against virus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The livestock department gearing up for vaccination and treatment of animals due to cold weather conditions.

Additional Director Livestock Dr Nizamuddin said that animals were being affected due to weather changes.

He urged the cattle rears to make special warm rooms for the cattle adding that the departmental staff gave information to the cattle farmers about the preventive measures along with the treatment of the animals at their doorsteps.

Livestock teams arrived in the areas, especially in Taman Qaisrani's Mauza Nilohar, Mauza Khaliro, Mauza Tahlidan and adjacent areas to treat the virus in animals, but no virus of this type was found.

He said that according to the report of the team in-charge Dr. Saleem Qaisrani, most of the small animals were suffering from cough, and fever due to severe cold and only a few small animals have died.

More than 14,000 animals were vaccinated against the virus there and cattle farmers could contact them in case of any emergency as teams were present.

He said that the PPR virus was not found there and only the animals are getting sick due to the severe cold weather.

APP/hus-sak

Related Topics

Weather Died From

Recent Stories

ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbo ..

ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbol

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate ..

Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate Hujjaj

18 minutes ago
 Israel faces charges of genocide at International ..

Israel faces charges of genocide at International Court of Justice amid Gaza con ..

2 hours ago
 President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignati ..

President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

5 hours ago
Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

15 hours ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

15 hours ago
 CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service flee ..

CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service fleet in Karachi

15 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

15 hours ago
 Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate chan ..

Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate change negotiations

15 hours ago
 British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK- ..

British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK-Pakistan’s strong ties

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan