Livestock dept vaccinating cattle against FMD

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Additional Director Livestock Dr Tanveer Kalyar on Monday said the department is ensuring vaccination of all cattle to combat foot and mouth disease (FMD) in the district.

He said this while visiting the newly constructed dispensary under the Annual Development Project Scheme in Chak 26 NB of Tehsil Bhalwal.

During the visit, he thoroughly reviewed the construction work, inspected the revamping progress, and checked the CVD records.

Later, he visited the FMD outbreak-affected area at Chak no 26 NB, where the livestock team immediately carried out a ring vaccination, ensuring the vaccination of 200 animals against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

Dr Tanveer Kalyar personally monitored the vaccination process and assessed the preventive measures in place.