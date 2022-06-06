Livestock deptt arranges awareness seminar on Lumpy Skin disease

Livestock Dairy Development and Huzaifa International Monday arranged a seminar to aware stakeholders about prevention and control of lumpy skin disease in animals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Livestock Dairy Development and Huzaifa International Monday arranged a seminar to aware stakeholders about prevention and control of lumpy skin disease in animals.

The event among others was attended by Secretary Livestock, Dr Muhammad Israr, scientist from Turkey and Pakistan besides large number of cattle growers.

Addressing the seminar, Secretary Livestock highlighted the reasons and factor behind spread of lumpy skin disease and appreciated the cooperation of Turkish scientists to contain it. He stressed implementation of world organizations' recommendations and said that livestock department was fully prepared to deal any situation.

Turkish veterinarians said that vaccines prepared by them could control spread of various cattle diseases including lumpy skin. They also stressed devising a comprehensive and result oriented strategy against the disease before Eid-ul-Azha.