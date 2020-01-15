UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Livestock Deptt Being Automated: Secretary

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:25 PM

Livestock deptt being automated: secretary

Secretary Livestock Nadeem Irshad Kiyani chairing a video conference meeting of divisional directors at the Livestock Secretariat on Wednesday said the department was being automated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary Livestock Nadeem Irshad Kiyani chairing a video conference meeting of divisional directors at the Livestock Secretariat on Wednesday said the department was being automated.

The livestock secretary directed the DG to solve the departmental matters on a priority basis.

He said that holding of the online meeting helped clear out the departmental issues and added that it also helped in improving official matters.

He said that the livestock department was being automated to improve organizational efficiency and to provide better services to stakeholders.

The livestock department was fully benefiting from the information and communication technologies to automate the system, he added.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Seminar held on child labour

2 minutes ago

MERCs Balochistan project director visits Rescue H ..

2 minutes ago

50 out of 88 schools to be completed in Shangla by ..

2 minutes ago

Balloting of Lahore Development Authority Avenue-I ..

2 minutes ago

FST reinstates Multan GPO employee

7 minutes ago

EU Commission Chief Praises Talks With Jordan's Ki ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.