Livestock deptt being automated: secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary Livestock Nadeem Irshad Kiyani chairing a video conference meeting of divisional directors at the Livestock Secretariat on Wednesday said the department was being automated.

The livestock secretary directed the DG to solve the departmental matters on a priority basis.

He said that holding of the online meeting helped clear out the departmental issues and added that it also helped in improving official matters.

He said that the livestock department was being automated to improve organizational efficiency and to provide better services to stakeholders.

The livestock department was fully benefiting from the information and communication technologies to automate the system, he added.