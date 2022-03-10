Livestock Deptt completes insecticide spray in 268 out of 1415 cattle farms

Livestock Department Sindh on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro had completed the insecticides spray in 268 cattle farms out of total 1415 cattle farms in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Livestock Department Sindh on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro had completed the insecticides spray in 268 cattle farms out of total 1415 cattle farms in the district.

Livestock Department's focal person Dr. Saadat giving statistics informed that out of 284,909 cattle in the district, only 112 cattle were diagnosed with "Lumpy Skin Disease" out of which 58 cattle had so far fully recovered from the disease and the recovery rate from cattle disease was 68 while disease rate is only 0.158 percent.

According to the focal person, only one cattle had died due to Lumpy Skin Disease in Qasimabad taluka so far.

In Taluka City spray work has been completed in 77 out of 311 cattle farms while out of 71227 cattle in this taluka, only 2 had been diagnosed with Lumpy skin disease and both livestock animals were now recovered.

Insecticide spray work in Latifabad Taluka had been completed in 101 out of 424 cattle farms while out of 83,420 cattles in the taluka, only 89 cattles had been diagnosed with the disease out of which 56 cattle were cured.

In Taluka Hyderabad (Rural) out of 397 farms, 37 farms had been sprayed whereas no case of Lumpy Skin disease had been reported in 88,078 cattle.

In Taluka Qasimabad, 53 out of 283 farms had been sprayed and 21 out of 42184 cattle were diagnosed with the disease and one cattle had died.