Livestock deptt constitutes teams against congo infection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Livestock department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started a crackdown in Dara Adamkhel and adjacent areas against congo fever in domestic animals especially cattle and sheep.

During the drive, the teams of the Livestock department would go house to house to carry out fumigation through trained staff members on a daily basis to protect the domestic animals from the deadly infection.

Sheep development Office Dr Fazl Elahi urged the local people to cooperate with the Livestock department to get their animals immunized against the deadly disease.