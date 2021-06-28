UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Livestock Deptt Dispose Of 65kg Substandard Meat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Livestock Department disposed of 65 kilogram of substandard beef on Monday.

According to Deputy Director Livestock Department Dr Jamshaid, the superintendent slaughter house Jalalpur Pirwala Dr Zeeshan Haider along with livestock team chased unknown motorcyclists who were going to somewhere with big pieces of meat.

The unknown motorcyclists threw meat at Khan Baila road and managed to escape. The livestock team disposed of the meat.

The Livestock officials said that meat was being transported in Jalalpur Pirwala.

