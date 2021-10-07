Livestock deptt distributes 1,100 poultry units

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Livestock Department has distributed 1,100 poultry units in three districts of the division during the last two weeks.

In the second phase, 300 poultry units were distributed among farmers in four tehsils of district Toba Tek Singh on Thursday. 75 poultry units were given in each tehsil including Kamalia, Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh and Gojra.

Earlier, 800 poultry units have been distributed in two districts, Chiniot and Faisalabad. In district Chiniot, 130 units have been given in tehsil Bhowana, 120 units in tehsil Lalian and 150 units in tehsil Chiniot.

In district Faisalabad, 100 poultry units were provided to people in tehsil Jarranwala, 50 in tehsil Samundri and 250 in tehsil Faisalabad Saddar.

Director Livestock Dr Ashfaq Anjum said that each poultry unit consisted of 5 hens and 1 male hen and it was provided for just Rs 1,140 per unit.