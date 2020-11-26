Livestock deptt distributes 300 poultry units in district

The livestock department distributed 300 poultry units on subsidized rates in the district in order to promote rural poultry farming

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The livestock department distributed 300 poultry units on subsidized rates in the district in order to promote rural poultry farming.

Director Livestock Dr Mahmood Akhtar distributed the poultry units at Deputy Director Office here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, he said that 300 units comprised of five birds each unit were distributed among applicants in the district.

He said that poultry units would also be distributed in districts Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and Jhangon November 26 and 27.