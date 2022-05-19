UrduPoint.com

Livestock Deptt Distributes 400 Poultry Units

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Livestock Deptt distributes 400 poultry units

The Livestock Department distributed 400 poultry units among applicants in district Toba Tek Singh on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Livestock Department distributed 400 poultry units among applicants in district Toba Tek Singh on Thursday.

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali said that the units had been given to farmers at the rate of Rs 1,100 per unit, which comprised five hens and a male hen.

These units have been distributed in Gojra, Pir Mahal, Kamalia and TT Singh tehsils.

He said that the livestock department was making efforts for promotion of the poultry industry in the province.

