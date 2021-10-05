UrduPoint.com

Livestock Deptt Distributes 800 Poultry Units

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Livestock deptt distributes 800 poultry units

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The Livestock Department has so far distributed 800 poultry units in two districts of the division.

In the second phase, 400 poultry units were distributed in district Chiniot on Tuesday. As many as 150 units were given in tehsil Chiniot, 130 in tehsil Bhowana and 120 in tehsil Lalian.

Director Livestock Dr Ashfaq Anjum said that the Livestock Department was struggling for promotion of the poultry industry in the province under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that each poultry unit comprising five hens and one male hen is being given at the rate of Rs 1,140 per unit.

Earlier, 400 poultry units had been distributed in district Faisalabad.

According to the breakup, 100 poultry units were provided to people in tehsil Jarranwala, 50 in tehsil Samundri and 250 in tehsil Faisalabad Saddar.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Male Chiniot Lalian Samundri Saddar Industry

Recent Stories

SCA, ADGM Regulatory Authority sign MoU to enable ..

SCA, ADGM Regulatory Authority sign MoU to enable registered entities to list sh ..

17 minutes ago
 National U19 Championship and Cup details announce ..

National U19 Championship and Cup details announced

44 minutes ago
 44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

47 minutes ago
 Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in Septembe ..

Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in September

28 minutes ago
 Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: A ..

Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: ACS South Punjab

29 minutes ago
 Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack V ..

Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack Vaccination Centers - Reports

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.