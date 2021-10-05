Livestock deptt distributes 800 poultry units

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The Livestock Department has so far distributed 800 poultry units in two districts of the division.

In the second phase, 400 poultry units were distributed in district Chiniot on Tuesday. As many as 150 units were given in tehsil Chiniot, 130 in tehsil Bhowana and 120 in tehsil Lalian.

Director Livestock Dr Ashfaq Anjum said that the Livestock Department was struggling for promotion of the poultry industry in the province under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that each poultry unit comprising five hens and one male hen is being given at the rate of Rs 1,140 per unit.

Earlier, 400 poultry units had been distributed in district Faisalabad.

According to the breakup, 100 poultry units were provided to people in tehsil Jarranwala, 50 in tehsil Samundri and 250 in tehsil Faisalabad Saddar.