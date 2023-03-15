Livestock deptt distributes fodder seeds among cattle farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Director of the Livestock Department (Punjab) Dr Jamshaid Akhtar on Wednesday said that the department was providing free of charge fodder seed to assist cattle farmers to manage nutritious fodder during the year.

"The farmers are facing shortage of fodder, forcing them to switch to a less nutritious husk.

" "Eight farmers are being given the fodder seed bags of top quality in each tehsil across the province," he hinted.

"Seeds of popular fodder, namely Rhodes grass, super Mambasa and Napier are being distributed amongst the cattle farmers." "Besides this,the seeds are imported and have capacity of high yield.""Under this scheme, eight demonstration plots are being introduced in each tehsil," he added.