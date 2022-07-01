Livestock deptt distributes Rs 2.8m among farmers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The livestock department distributed cheques of honorarium among farmers in the division under 'Katta Bachao' scheme on Friday.

A sum of Rs 2.8 million distributed among 276 registered farmers in tehsil Tandlianwala under the scheme.

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali Khan said that honorarium was being given to those farmers whohad achieved weight of calves.