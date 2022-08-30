Livestock deptt donates five-day salary for flood affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Livestock and Dairy Development Extension Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday announced to donate five-day salary of all of its staff to flood relief fund.

Director General Alam Zaib Khan of the department presiding over a meeting of Pakistan Veterinary Medical Association and Para Vets Association KP decided to give donation for relief funds besides deploying technical teams to flood affected areas to vaccinate the cattle and domestic animals and fulfill their food demand.

The DG said that helping the flood affectees and needy people was the top priority of the government and as per the directives of Minister for Livestock Mohibullah and Secretary Agriculture Dr Israr Khan assistance was provided to needy people on emergency basis.