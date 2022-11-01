Livestock deptt expedites process of distribution of animal feed in flood affected areas

(@FahadShabbir)

Department of Livestock Government of Sindh in collaboration with the Rising Foundation has expedited the process of distribution of animal feed in flood affected areas

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Department of Livestock Government of Sindh in collaboration with the Rising Foundation has expedited the process of distribution of animal feed in flood affected areas.

Livestock department distributed free animal feed bags in five union councils of tehsil Daur and three union councils of Nawabshah.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr AIjaz Hussain Laghari, Senior Veterinary Officer Dr Abdul Qayoom Khanzada, Dr Tariq Noorani, Dr Noor Ahmed Rattar team leader of the Rising Foundation and others distributed free animal feed bags on the occasion.

Later they said that on the directives of Provincial Minister Livestock Abdul Bari Patafi, DG Livestock Dr Nazeer Ahmed Kalhoro and Director Livestock Hizbullah Bhutto, the free animal salvage is being distributed free of cost in Nawabshah and Daur tehsil animal owners of flood/rain affected areas on merit basis, which is priority of Sindh government. On the occasion the animal owners thanked the Sindh government.