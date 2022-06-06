Livestock Deptt held 258 training sessions in 2021-22

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Livestock Department held 258 training sessions in Faisalabad division during 2021-22.

The mobile training school bus of the department provided awareness to more than 6,400 farmers and students in all four districts of the Lahore division.

Divisional Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali Khan said here Monday that awareness about various epidemics among cattle-heads and methods of looking after animals is being created among farmers through the mobile training bus.

The department's team was visiting schools and holding training sessions for teachers and students.

He said that vaccination of animals against seasonal diseases according to the schedule was continuing, besides provision of awareness about looking after animals keeping in weather conditions, importance of rural poultry, and increasing milk, eggs and meat production.