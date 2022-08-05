UrduPoint.com

Livestock Deptt Holds Walk

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2022 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab livestock department on Friday organized a walk to condemn India's action of August 5, 2019 that stripped Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) of its special status.

According to official sources here, the walk started from the livestock complex to the Punjab Assembly. Livestock Extension Director General Dr Ehtisham led the walk while participants were carrying placards against human rights violations by Indian forces in the IIOJK.

The DG, addressing the walk, said the international community should take action against the India's forceful annexation of the IIOJK besides raising voice against atrocities being inflicted on innocent Kashmiris.

Giving right to self determination to Kashmiris as per United Nations resolutions was inevitable, he added.

He said unlawful actions of India in the IIOJK were a threat for peace of the region, adding thatfreedom struggle of Kashmiris could not be suppressed by Indians forces.

