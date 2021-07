Livestock deptt issues SOPs for cattle markets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The livestock department issued standard operating procedure (SOPs) for cattle markets set up in connection with Eidul Azha.

Director Livestock Dr Ashfaq Ahmed Anjum on Thursday said veterinary dispensaries had been set up in sales points in the division and doctors, assistants and other staff had also been deployed.

He said nine sales points were set up in district Faisalabad which are Mela Mandi Ground, Chak 235-RB Nia Moana Samundri Road, Chak 231RB Chanchal Singhwala,Jhang Road, Chak 239RB Khanuana, Satiana road, Chak 194-RB Chowk Makooana, Chak 126-GB,Satiana Road,Tandlianwala, Banglow Chowk Bakkar, Mandi Mamoon Kanjan Road Chak Jhumra.

Similarly, five sales points were set up in district Chiniot, nine in Jhang and foursales points were set up in district Toba Tek Singh.