Livestock Deptt Launches Awareness Drive Against FMD In Cattle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 10:00 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Livestock department here on Saturday launched an awareness campaign regarding foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in cattle.

Livestock department teams under the supervision of Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshed Akhtar reached rural areas of Tehsil Jalal Pur Pir Wala and gave advices to cattle breeders regarding foot-and-mouth disease of cloven footed animals.

Talking to media persons,Dr Jamshed Akhtar said that FMD, was the most common contagious livestock disease in the country, affects the country in two ways. Firstly, it causes milk and meat production losses and animal mortality and secondly, the outbreak of this trans-boundary disease brings about restrictions on the export of livestock and its value-added products.

Signs of this disease were fever and appearance of blisters in mouth and hoofs. When blisters appeared in mouth, the animal stops eating and drinking and salvation also started. But sign of lameness and crippling also shown by animals when there was blisters in hoofs.

After effects of this disease were more dangerous as udders may be affected so there will be marked decrease in milk production. Youngs were affected by the disease may lead to death. It was great loss of cattle breeders. so it was important to keep affected animals separate from healthy ones, and keep food containers of infected animals separate. Stop the movement of animals outside from their sheds, he advised.

