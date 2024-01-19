Livestock Deptt launches project to benefit small farmers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Livestock Department has launched its grassroots initiative development project to facilitate small-scale livestock farmers for better growth of their cattle-heads.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, Fauji Foundation and Fauji Foods.

Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar inaugurated the project at Bhowana, district Jhang, on Friday. Director Livestock Sargodha Dr Yousuf and officers of Pakistan Army were also present.

Nadeem Badar said the Livestock Department was providing medical treatment facilities to farmers at their doorsteps. He said all types of medicines including free vaccination, treatment, artificial breeding, ticks attack, etc., were available at every veterinary hospital. He also visited the stalls set up under the Dairy Development Project.