Open Menu

Livestock Deptt Launches Project To Benefit Small Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Livestock Deptt launches project to benefit small farmers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Livestock Department has launched its grassroots initiative development project to facilitate small-scale livestock farmers for better growth of their cattle-heads.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, Fauji Foundation and Fauji Foods.

Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar inaugurated the project at Bhowana, district Jhang, on Friday. Director Livestock Sargodha Dr Yousuf and officers of Pakistan Army were also present.

Nadeem Badar said the Livestock Department was providing medical treatment facilities to farmers at their doorsteps. He said all types of medicines including free vaccination, treatment, artificial breeding, ticks attack, etc., were available at every veterinary hospital. He also visited the stalls set up under the Dairy Development Project.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Army Jhang Sargodha All

Recent Stories

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

33 minutes ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

39 minutes ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

1 hour ago
 China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

3 hours ago
 NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

3 hours ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

3 hours ago
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

3 hours ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

4 hours ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

4 hours ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

4 hours ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

4 hours ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan