Livestock deptt launches tree plantation drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The livestock department has launched the tree plantation drive 2023 under the 'Clean and Green Pakistan' campaign.

On the special directives of Director Livestock Multan Division Dr Muhammad Sabatin Bhatti, Deputy Director Livestock Jalalpur Dr Jamshed Akhtar inaugurated the drive by planting saplings at the livestock office, Jalalpur Pirwala here on Thursday.

Dr Jamshed Akhtar while addressing the event said that it was necessary to plant the maximum number of trees to make "Pakistan green and provide a clean environment to our future generation".

"Protection of these saplings is also imperative so that the plants could become trees and help mitigate the effects of climate change in the country," he concluded.

On the occasion, a special dua was also made for the progress and prosperity of the country.