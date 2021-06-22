Livestock deptt marks world camel day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Livestock Department marked "World Camel Day" to educate and encourage cattle breeders so that they could raise more efficiently and camel production in the country.

Camel meat and milk is very much beneficial for human health, said Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Ahmed, on Tuesday.

He observed that the best breed of camel was present in Punjab. Dr Jamshaid remarked that World Camel Day was started in the country on June 22. June 22 is one of the longest and hottest day of year, said Jamshaid adding camel has ability to maintain health amid extreme weather conditions. On this occasion, a walk was also arranged to highlight the importance of rearing of camel and promote the animal across the region.