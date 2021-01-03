Livestock Deptt offers incentives on save buffalo calf, calf fattening programmes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department is offering incentive to cattle farmers in "save buffalo calf" and "buffalo calf fattening" programme with an aim to promote meat production across the province.

According to Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Akhtar, the cattle farmers are being given Rs 6500 in save buffalo calf programme. About criteria, he stated that the farmers were instructed to get their buffalo calf registered from first month of birth of the calf.

One farmer could avail financial benefit on maximum 10 buffalo calves.

About condition for achieving financial condition, he remarked that farmers would have to feed calf properly. The calf should enhance weight 300 gram per day. In case, the animal did not gain required weight, the farmer would remain deprive of incentive.

Similarly, in another programme, calf fattening, the farmers are being given financial assistance of Rs 4000.

In this scheme, a cattle farmer can get maximum 25 calves registered with Livestock Department. The age for registration of cattle is one year to one and half year. The cattle should gain 700 gram weight daily after registration. In both schemes, the financial assistance will be given after three months.

About consultancy for animals health, Dr Jamshaid Akhtar stated that Livestock Department were ready to serve cattle farmers. The cattle farmers could contact them for any issue related to cattle.

In Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala, 305 animals underwent registration. Dr Jamshaid also remarked that Livestock department would offer vaccination facility in order to keep protect animals from different kinds of diseases.

Dr Jamshaid stated that animals were handsome source of income for the farmers in south Punjab.

He stated that the schemes would surely facilitate the farmers in improving their capacity to rear cattle and earn handsome returns.