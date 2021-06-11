Livestock deptt organizes training session for women

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Livestock department Friday organized a training session for women regarding role of women in livestock sector here at Tehsil Jalalpur Pir Wala.

Livestock Deputy Director Dr Jamshid Akhter while addressing the event said that usually in our villages women do the work like collecting fodder for animals, feeding of animals, watering, milking, cleaning sheds, covering dung, collecting dung for use as organic fertilizer.

While making butter, 'lassi' and ghee etc were also among the responsibilities of women.

In addition, the women also take care of poultry at home and market their eggs, indicating self-sufficiency in their nutritional needs.

Therefore, it was important for women to be educated about animal and bird vaccination, care and raising of animals and backyard poultry for milk, meat and eggs so that women could take full advantage of raising livestock and poultry by following them.