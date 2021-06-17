Livestock deptt playing active role for preventing animals from diseases: Dr.Gordhan Das

The Deputy Director Livestock Tharparkar Dr.Gordhan Das Thursday said that the livestock department was playing an active role in preventing animals from different diseases

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Deputy Director Livestock Tharparkar Dr.Gordhan Das Thursday said that the livestock department was playing an active role in preventing animals from different diseases.

Sharing progress report by livestock department, he said that vaccination was being administered to all big and small animals by different veterinary centers and mobile teams.

He said that for this purpose 67 veterinary centers, 7 mobile units, 5 senior veterinary officers, 24 veterinary officers and 65 paramedics were working.

Dr. Gordhan Das further said that treatment, vaccination, drenching and vaccination of more than 2,500,000 animals have so far been carried out.