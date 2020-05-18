UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Livestock Deptt Provide Free Immunizations To Millions Of Animals

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:45 PM

Livestock Deptt provide free immunizations to millions of animals

The campaign to provide free immunizations, disinfectants and medical treatment to millions of animals in three months under the auspices of Shangla Livestock Department has been successfully completed here on Monday

ALPURI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The campaign to provide free immunizations, disinfectants and medical treatment to millions of animals in three months under the auspices of Shangla Livestock Department has been successfully completed here on Monday.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Dr. Shaukat Hayat of Shangla Livestock Department said the campaign was aimed to ensure the safety of animals, adding, the millions of people got benefited from it. The vaccination of small and large animals from across the Shangla was done and free disinfectants and medical treatment was provided under the campaign, which started on February 20 and come to a successful conclusion.

Explaining the usefulness and details of the project at the closing ceremony held at Zoo Animal Hospital, Chaksar, Dr. Shoukat said that under the campaign, free services were provided to millions of animals and chickens across Shangla.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Anwar Khan as a special guest on this occasion while expressing satisfaction over the project, distributed free medicines among the participants.

Related Topics

Shangla February From Million

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

2 hours ago

US-Russia Dialogue Plays Key Role for Political So ..

2 minutes ago

Citizens underwent panic after presence of locust ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Remains World's Second-Largest Oil Producer ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Development Working Party okays 122 rura ..

2 minutes ago

Betel nuts smugglers, kites sellers arrested in Ka ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.