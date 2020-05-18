Livestock Deptt provide free immunizations to millions of animals

The campaign to provide free immunizations, disinfectants and medical treatment to millions of animals in three months under the auspices of Shangla Livestock Department has been successfully completed here on Monday

ALPURI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The campaign to provide free immunizations, disinfectants and medical treatment to millions of animals in three months under the auspices of Shangla Livestock Department has been successfully completed here on Monday.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Dr. Shaukat Hayat of Shangla Livestock Department said the campaign was aimed to ensure the safety of animals, adding, the millions of people got benefited from it. The vaccination of small and large animals from across the Shangla was done and free disinfectants and medical treatment was provided under the campaign, which started on February 20 and come to a successful conclusion.

Explaining the usefulness and details of the project at the closing ceremony held at Zoo Animal Hospital, Chaksar, Dr. Shoukat said that under the campaign, free services were provided to millions of animals and chickens across Shangla.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Anwar Khan as a special guest on this occasion while expressing satisfaction over the project, distributed free medicines among the participants.