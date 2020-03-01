UrduPoint.com
Livestock Deptt Sensitizes Citizens About Unhygienic Meat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 12:00 PM

Livestock deptt sensitizes citizens about unhygienic meat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Live stock department suggested citizens to buy healthy meat, stamped by livestock department, to avoid animal sourced diseases.

Additional Director Livestock (Vehari), Dr Zakir Ali said ailing animals could be source for many diseases including diarrhea, tuberculosis, brucella and some others. While talking to APP, Dr Zakir informed that Livestock department used to inspect animals twice, ante-mortem (before slaughtering) and post-mortem. In case of any issue, Livestock did not allow butchers to slaughter or sale diseased meat.

To a query they said it left no germs when cooked at high temperature, Dr Zakir informed that it remained some toxin although meat is cooked.

However, very high temperature is must to kill such toxins.

He also stated that the meat should be purchased from neat and clean butchers. It should not be purchased from ailing butchers. The butchers should cut their nails regularly.

Similarly, there should be no blood in slaughtered animals. The meat should be washed properly. In case butchers receive any cut during cutting of meat, they must ensure timely treatment or dressing of the wounded area because human blood could also cause issues for customers.

To another query how Livestock Department asses about diseased animals, the livestock official informed that sometime they found damaged liver. Such animals were not allowed for sale, he stated.

