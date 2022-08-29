Livestock deptt set up camps in flood affected areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The livestock department has set up camps in flood affected areas to provide veterinary facilities to the animals and livestock of the flood victims

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The livestock department has set up camps in flood affected areas to provide veterinary facilities to the animals and livestock of the flood victims.

On the special instructions of Commissioner Amir Afaq, the rescue and relief activities are underway to protect the lives and property of people across the division. Where the free medical camps were set up by the health department to protect the flood victims from diseases. The Livestock Department is also carrying out vaccination of cattle in the flood affected areas through mobile units in Dera Ismail Khan, Paroa, Paharpur, Kulachi and Daraban tehsils.

The vaccination of animals and medicine supply was underway at the camps.

The camps were organized to avoid further losses of those whose employment depends on cattle.

The rescue and relief operations for the flood victims have been accelerated by all the relevant departments on the directions of commissioner.

The flood relief camps were being set up at various places so that the flood victims could be provided with better medical facilities besides accommodation and food.