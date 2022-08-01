UrduPoint.com

Livestock Deptt Sets Up 39 Flood Centres In Division

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Livestock Deptt sets up 39 flood centres in division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Livestock Department has set up 39 flood centres across the division.

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali said here Monday that six centres have been set up in district Faisalabad, 18 in district Jhang, eight in Toba Tek Singh and seven in district Chiniot.

He said that all necessary staff had been deployed at the centres for provision of relief in case of any emergency.

He said that under pre-flood vaccination, animals were being vaccinated to save them from seasonal diseases.

As many as 259,771 animals have been vaccinated against 'Gal Ghotu' (Heamorrhagic septicaemia) disease, while 409,487 small animals including goats and sheep against entrails infection and 149,455 poultry birds against Ranikhet (New castle disease).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Flood Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh All From

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab Hits another Landmark: PKR 100 Billio ..

E-Pay Punjab Hits another Landmark: PKR 100 Billion+ Collected; PPSE Levy Added

14 minutes ago
 ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case t ..

ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case this week

22 minutes ago
 Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Mad ..

Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

2 hours ago
 Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

2 hours ago
 Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, se ..

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, security and nation building

3 hours ago
 Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to ..

Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to Offer Splendid Customer Servic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.