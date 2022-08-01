Livestock Deptt sets up 39 flood centres in division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Livestock Department has set up 39 flood centres across the division.

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali said here Monday that six centres have been set up in district Faisalabad, 18 in district Jhang, eight in Toba Tek Singh and seven in district Chiniot.

He said that all necessary staff had been deployed at the centres for provision of relief in case of any emergency.

He said that under pre-flood vaccination, animals were being vaccinated to save them from seasonal diseases.

As many as 259,771 animals have been vaccinated against 'Gal Ghotu' (Heamorrhagic septicaemia) disease, while 409,487 small animals including goats and sheep against entrails infection and 149,455 poultry birds against Ranikhet (New castle disease).