Livestock deptt sets up 53 flood sectors in division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The livestock department has set up 53 sectors in the division under the flood control plan.

Director Livestock Dr Mahmood Ahmed said here Friday that 20 flood sectors had been set up in the Faisalabad district , 18 in Jhang, eight in Toba Tek Singh and seven in Chiniot.

He said under the pre-flood campaign, vaccination of 757,253 livestock had beenmade against different diseases.