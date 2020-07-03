UrduPoint.com
Livestock Deptt Sets Up 53 Flood Sectors In Division

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:09 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The livestock department has set up 53 sectors in the division under the flood control plan.

Director Livestock Dr Mahmood Ahmed said here Friday that 20 flood sectors had been set up in the Faisalabad district , 18 in Jhang, eight in Toba Tek Singh and seven in Chiniot.

He said under the pre-flood campaign, vaccination of 757,253 livestock had beenmade against different diseases.

More Stories From Pakistan

